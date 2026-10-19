Shroff targeted in Juhu Mumbai shooting, driver and bystander injured
Bollywood star Tiger Shroff was targeted by three assailants in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday.
Shots were fired at his car near Pushpa Narsee Park, but Shroff escaped without bullet injuries, though he sustained minor abrasions from shattered glass.
His driver, Firdaus, was shot in the hand, and a bystander named Umesh Charan was also injured.
Mumbai police set up 15 teams
Shroff took control of the vehicle to rush his injured driver to hospital; Shroff and Firdaus were later taken to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle.
Mumbai police have set up 15 teams and are checking CCTV to track down the attackers, who escaped on a motorcycle.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has also been linked to claims of responsibility for the shooting through a social media post and a voice note, raising fresh concerns about celebrity safety in the city after similar recent incidents.