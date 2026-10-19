Shroff targeted in Juhu Mumbai shooting, driver and bystander injured

Shroff took control of the vehicle to rush his injured driver to hospital; Shroff and Firdaus were later taken to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle.

Mumbai police have set up 15 teams and are checking CCTV to track down the attackers, who escaped on a motorcycle.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has also been linked to claims of responsibility for the shooting through a social media post and a voice note, raising fresh concerns about celebrity safety in the city after similar recent incidents.