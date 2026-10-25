Shroff team denies 'shocked' claim after Juhu shooting October 18

After shots were fired at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area, some reports claimed the actor was "shocked."

His team says that's just not true, with Tiger Shroff's spokesperson saying on October 25, "This news is completely untrue. Tiger has not made any such statement. No such thing has happened."

The October 18 incident left his driver and a passerby injured, but Shroff himself hasn't made any public statement about it.