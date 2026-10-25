Shroff team denies 'shocked' claim after Juhu shooting October 18
After shots were fired at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area, some reports claimed the actor was "shocked."
His team says that's just not true, with Tiger Shroff's spokesperson saying on October 25, "This news is completely untrue. Tiger has not made any such statement. No such thing has happened."
The October 18 incident left his driver and a passerby injured, but Shroff himself hasn't made any public statement about it.
Police arrest 10 over Mumbai attack
Police are still looking into the attack and have arrested 10 people from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.
Meanwhile, Shroff's team is urging everyone not to trust fake news or AI-generated videos being spread in his name.
They've also warned that legal action could be taken against anyone sharing false information as the investigation continues.