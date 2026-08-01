Shroff to lead action franchise with D'Souza for VJ Frames
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff is all set to lead a brand-new action franchise, teaming up with director Remo D'Souza and producer Viccky Jain's fresh banner, VJ Frames.
Announced today, the film also brings in Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav for key roles. It's the first in a planned series promising plenty of high-energy action.
Jain launches VJ Frames, D'Souza praises
Viccky Jain launched VJ Frames on his birthday. D'Souza praised Jain's genuine passion for cinema and said he's excited to direct the studio's first big film.