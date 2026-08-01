Shroff to star in D'Souza action drama about sibling bonds
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff is taking on a fresh role in an upcoming action-drama that dives into the ups and downs of sibling relationships, all set against some intense action scenes.
Directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Neeraj Tiwari and Mukesh Gupta (Aagaaz Entertainment), the film aims to show off a different side of Tiger, mixing his signature stunts with real emotional depth.
Tiwari says film blends family values
Producer Tiwari calls this project a milestone, saying it blends family values with big-scale action: "At its heart, it is an emotional story rooted in family values, presented within a powerful action-driven world."
After a string of flops, this film marks a new direction for Tiger and is his first collaboration with both Tiwari and D'Souza.