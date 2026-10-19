Shroff unharmed after assassination attempt, Rapido says driver cooperating
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped harm after an assassination attempt on October 14.
One of the attackers, Hrithik Kurmi, turned out to be a bike-taxi driver for Rapido.
While Shroff's driver and a bystander were injured, Shroff himself was unharmed.
After the incident, Rapido confirmed Hrithik has not used its platform since and is working with investigators.
Kurmi and 2 suspects apprehended
Mumbai Police caught Hrithik and two others, Rehan and Phool Singh, as they tried to flee to Nepal.
Rehan and Phool Singh were traced using CCTV footage and tech analysis of their escape route, and Anil Pandit of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Interestingly, Shroff hadn't received any threat calls before this incident.
The case highlights how quick police teamwork can make all the difference in stopping such crimes.