Shroff's car shot at 7 times in Mumbai, 2 injured
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff's car was shot at seven times while he was leaving a Mumbai football stadium, injuring his driver and another person.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma called it a "never-before-seen phenomenon," pointing out how rare it is for someone in India to be targeted over "vanity and pride."
The incident drew reactions from several celebrities on social media.
Maharashtra leaders meet Shroff, celebrities react
After the attack, Maharashtra's chief minister and deputy chief minister met Tiger and promised strict action against those responsible.
Celebrities like Amaal Mallik showed support for Tiger, while Mika Singh urged the government to step up safety in Mumbai.
Celebrities and leaders reacted to the shooting and called for stronger action and better safety in Mumbai.