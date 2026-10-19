Shroff's car shot at in Juhu, driver injured, FIR filed
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car was shot at by three unidentified people in Juhu on Sunday evening as he left a football club.
Thankfully, Shroff is OK, but his driver was hurt.
Police have filed an FIR and are investigating under serious criminal sections.
Shinde visits Shroff, vows 0 tolerance
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff's home on Monday to show support and called the attack "unacceptable," promising a zero-tolerance approach.
Photos showed Shroff with minor injuries from glass and gunpowder.
The motive is still unknown, but the incident has sparked fresh worries about celebrity safety in Mumbai.