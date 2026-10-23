Shroff's car shot at in Juhu raises Bollywood safety concerns
Entertainment
Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's car was shot at in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening, leaving his driver and a vlogger injured.
The attack has put the spotlight back on Bollywood's uneasy history with organized crime, raising questions about how safe the industry really is.
Police detain 10 amid Bishnoi probe
Police have detained or arrested 10 suspects and are investigating cross-state weapon deliveries tied to the case.
Reports suggest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's group may be involved, possibly because of Shroff's alleged links to Salman Khan.
The incident feels like a throwback to the late 1990s when underworld threats loomed large over Bollywood, though now, tighter security is in place as authorities work to keep things under control.