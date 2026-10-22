Shroff's firing suspects practiced shooting near Mumbai admitted Andheri misfiring
Entertainment
The recent firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu has taken a twist. Police say the suspects actually practiced shooting near Mumbai before the attack.
They even admitted to a weapon misfiring in an Andheri hotel room, which has now become part of the police investigation.
Mumbai police arrest 7 Haryana suspects
Mumbai police have now arrested seven more people, including seven new suspects from Haryana, and 10 people are under suspicion.
The attack is believed to have been planned by Anil Pandit, a suspected associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with weapons smuggled all the way from Amritsar.
Thankfully, while Tiger was unharmed, his driver and a passerby were injured, and the passerby underwent surgery to remove a bullet and is in stable condition.