Shroff's firing suspects practiced shooting near Mumbai admitted Andheri misfiring

Mumbai police have now arrested seven more people, including seven new suspects from Haryana, and 10 people are under suspicion.

The attack is believed to have been planned by Anil Pandit, a suspected associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with weapons smuggled all the way from Amritsar.

Thankfully, while Tiger was unharmed, his driver and a passerby were injured, and the passerby underwent surgery to remove a bullet and is in stable condition.