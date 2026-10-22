Shroff's team posts pellet marks video captioned 'God is kind'

The attack happened as Tiger was leaving a football match. Two shooters allegedly fired seven shots at his car, injuring his driver and another person.

The suspects tried to escape but were caught soon after in Kota and are now facing attempted murder charges. Tiger drove his injured driver to the hospital himself.

The incident sparked outrage in Bollywood, with celebs demanding justice and better security for him and his family.

While Tiger hasn't made a full public statement yet, he's reportedly spoken to Maharashtra's deputy chief minister about what happened.