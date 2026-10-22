Shroff's team posts pellet marks video captioned 'God is kind'
Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's team just posted a video on Instagram, showing off the pellet marks he got during an alleged assassination attempt on October 18.
It captioned it "God is Kind," likely addressing online chatter about how serious his injuries really were after photos of him bandaged up started trending.
Shots allegedly fired at Shroff's car
The attack happened as Tiger was leaving a football match. Two shooters allegedly fired seven shots at his car, injuring his driver and another person.
The suspects tried to escape but were caught soon after in Kota and are now facing attempted murder charges. Tiger drove his injured driver to the hospital himself.
The incident sparked outrage in Bollywood, with celebs demanding justice and better security for him and his family.
While Tiger hasn't made a full public statement yet, he's reportedly spoken to Maharashtra's deputy chief minister about what happened.