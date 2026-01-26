Shrutika Arjun joins 'The 50': Reality TV just got bigger

Shrutika Arjun, who you might remember from Bigg Boss 18, is jumping into Colors TV's new reality show, The 50. This isn't your average competition—there are 50 contestants coming in from all over: TV, music, social media, and more. Shrutika shared the news on Instagram and received support from her Bigg Boss friends.

Who else is in the mix? The lineup is packed with familiar faces like Karan Patel, Prince Narula, Divya Agarwal, Ridhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nikki Tamboli.

Plus, there's a solid crew of digital creators—think Mr. Faisu and creators Vanshaj Singh and Rachit Rojha—along with actors, comedians, fitness influencers.

Friends cheering her on Shrutika's announcement brought out lots of love from her peers.

Vivian Dsena said he's excited to "Finally, I can talk to Arjun freely. All the very best."

while Karanveer Mehra cheered her on with a "Go kill it, girl," and Avinash Mishra gave some fun advice: "Just make sure you talk non-stop... You will win. All the best, Shrutikaaaaaaaaaaa,"