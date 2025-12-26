Did Shubhangi Atre leave 'Bhabhiji' for money?

Shubhangi Atre, who has been a part of the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain for nearly a decade, recently announced her exit from the series. The news of her departure sparked speculation about salary disputes and low pay. However, in a recent chat with Vickey Lalwani, she clarified that her decision was a desire to explore new opportunities. "I never asked for extra money. For the last 10 years, I followed what was written in my contract."

Show dedication Atre's commitment to the show and producer's support Atre emphasized her dedication to the show, stating, "I never left anything incomplete. I wanted to take this show to its destination with complete respect and dignity." She also lauded producer Binaifer Kohli for her unwavering support during challenging times in her personal life. "She always supported me... It was a very disturbing time (during ex-husband Piyush Poorey's death), and I was back on set the next day, but they all supported me, and I am very grateful," Atre said.

Health challenges Atre's health struggles and commitment to the show Atre also shared how she continued working despite health issues. "Just recently, when season one was about to end, I had a fever of 102-103, but I was shooting because we had to finish within a particular timeline," she recalled. "I have shot many times while having a fever, but some responsibilities are like commitments, and you can't be dishonest to them."