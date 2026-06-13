Shweta Tripathi calls 'Mirzapur' 'pure love' before movie release
What's the story
Actor Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta in the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, is eagerly awaiting the release of the movie. Speaking to Variety India, she said, "Mirzapur is pure love for us, and Golu is, of course, incredibly special." "With all these seasons, it's almost going to be a decade now." "Not only have we earned money from it, but we have earned so much more - the love, respect, and connection."
Character evolution
Tripathi on Golu's journey in 'Mirzapur'
Since its debut in 2018, Mirzapur has been a hit with audiences. Over three seasons, Tripathi's character Golu transformed from an innocent college girl to a tough survivor in the brutal world of Purvanchal. Speaking about this transformation, she said, "Golu is super special. I love playing her." "She is a girl who continues to behave with dignity even in the most difficult circumstances." "She is not a poster girl. The things she witnessed changed her completely."
Role challenges
'I went into a deep rabbit hole...'
Tripathi admitted that playing Golu was not easy. "Especially in Seasons 2 and 3, I went into a deep rabbit hole, and it took me time to come out of it. But I still love her so much." "I cannot wait for Season 4. Fingers crossed. I'm praying for it. I am so excited. I can't wait to meet Golu again," she said.
Stage comeback
Making a comeback to theater after nearly 10 years
Apart from Mirzapur, Tripathi is also making a comeback to the stage with External Affairs after nearly 10 years. "I think it's been 10 years since the last time I did a play. We are two shows down, and I can't tell you how exciting it is," she says. The play also stars her husband, Chaitanya Sharma (SlowCheeta).