Shweta Tripathi talks about her journey with 'Mirzapur'

Shweta Tripathi calls 'Mirzapur' 'pure love' before movie release

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:08 pm Jun 13, 202604:08 pm

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Actor Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta in the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, is eagerly awaiting the release of the movie. Speaking to Variety India, she said, "Mirzapur is pure love for us, and Golu is, of course, incredibly special." "With all these seasons, it's almost going to be a decade now." "Not only have we earned money from it, but we have earned so much more - the love, respect, and connection."