Shyamala, 'Khadgam' actor, abandoned after Hyderabad hospital denied care

Shyamala receiving heart treatment at hospital

Kind strangers noticed Shyamala wandering and called the police, who reached out to RK Foundation, her longtime supporters.

Since they could not offer heart care, she was moved to another hospital where she is now getting help.

Despite past support from celebrities like Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun, Shyamala's ongoing money troubles highlight how hard it can be for aging actors once the spotlight fades.