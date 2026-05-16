Shyamala, 'Khadgam' actor, abandoned after Hyderabad hospital denied care
Entertainment
Pavala Shyamala, a familiar face from Telugu films like Khadgam and Andhrawala, faced a tough situation in Hyderabad on May 15.
She went to a private hospital for heart treatment but was turned away because she could not pay.
Things got worse when the cab arranged for her left her alone on the street.
Shyamala receiving heart treatment at hospital
Kind strangers noticed Shyamala wandering and called the police, who reached out to RK Foundation, her longtime supporters.
Since they could not offer heart care, she was moved to another hospital where she is now getting help.
Despite past support from celebrities like Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun, Shyamala's ongoing money troubles highlight how hard it can be for aging actors once the spotlight fades.