Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur bring a new-age romance in 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'
Entertainment
The teaser for Do Deewane Seher Mein is out, introducing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur as Shashank and Roshni—two people drawn together by quiet moments and unspoken feelings.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film hits theaters on February 20, 2026.
Visuals, vibes, and a throwback soundtrack
From Mumbai's sea-link to snowy escapes, the teaser follows their story across stunning locations.
It shifts between urban and natural settings, capturing intimate moments.
The vibe is set by the classic song "Do Deewane Sheher Mein" from the film Gharonda, giving the whole thing a nostalgic touch.
The cast also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, and Naveen Kaushik.