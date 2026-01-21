Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur bring a new-age romance in 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'

Visuals, vibes, and a throwback soundtrack

From Mumbai's sea-link to snowy escapes, the teaser follows their story across stunning locations.

It shifts between urban and natural settings, capturing intimate moments.

The vibe is set by the classic song "Do Deewane Sheher Mein" from the film Gharonda, giving the whole thing a nostalgic touch.

The cast also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, and Naveen Kaushik.