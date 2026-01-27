Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur's 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' set for February release
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up for Do Deewane Seher Mein, a new Hindi romantic drama hitting theaters on February 20, 2026.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film promises a fresh take on city romance.
Where can you watch it?
The movie will be released in theaters. No word yet on streaming or digital releases.
What else should you know?
The film features a packed cast including Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, and Ayesha Raza.
The teaser, set to the classic Do Deewane Sheher Mein (from Gharonda), just dropped—giving fans a peek at the movie's vibe with scenes of Mumbai life, scooter rides, and dreamy landscapes.