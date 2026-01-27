Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur's 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' set for February release Entertainment Jan 27, 2026

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up for Do Deewane Seher Mein, a new Hindi romantic drama hitting theaters on February 20, 2026.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film promises a fresh take on city romance.