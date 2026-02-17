Siddhant reveals he was bullied for his looks in school

As he prepares for the release of his upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has opened up about his personal journey. In a recent interview with News18, Chaturvedi revealed that he faced insecurity regarding his looks as a teenager. The actor recalled being bullied in school for his appearance.

Insecurity Chaturvedi was once mocked for having curly hair He said, "In school, I was bullied for the way I look. I've overcome that. I like the way I am now." "But it wasn't like that when I was in school." "I had curly hair. It was the era of silky hair. Shah Rukh (Khan) sir and Shahid Kapoor had silky hair." "I used to go back home and try to straighten my hair. I never used to feel that I look good."

Social media pressure He also spoke about social media's impact on beauty standards Chaturvedi also spoke about the added pressure of social media on beauty standards. He shared, "There's a picture that I posted on Instagram from my tenth standard farewell. But at that time, I thought it wasn't a good picture." "That's why I never posted it on Facebook or Orkut back then." "I used to think, 'I look weird in curly hair.' I thought I didn't fit in," he said.

Acceptance 'Confidence is key to carrying yourself well' Over time, Chaturvedi learned to accept himself and his appearance. He emphasized that confidence is key to carrying oneself well. "You can be confident and still wear a pair of shorts and a t-shirt and walk down the road," he said. "Today, I've accepted my curly hair, and I just leave the house the way I wake up."

