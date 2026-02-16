Siddhu Jonnalagadda to make web series debut with Venky Atluri
Entertainment
Siddhu Jonnalagadda is making his web series debut with director Venky Atluri, in a new project produced by Sithara Entertainments and backed by Netflix.
Originally meant for theaters, the story was reworked into a series to better fit its long-form style.
The script is already done, and the official announcement is expected soon.
Atluri's recent hit and Siddhu's acclaim
Atluri just scored a hit with the Netflix film "Lucky Baskhar," while Siddhu earned acclaim for "Tillu Square."
Their track records—combining Siddhu's fun energy from "DJ Tillu" and Atluri's emotional storytelling—set high expectations.
With Netflix on board, this could be one of Telugu streaming's most exciting releases yet.