Siddhu Jonnalagadda to make web series debut with Venky Atluri Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

Siddhu Jonnalagadda is making his web series debut with director Venky Atluri, in a new project produced by Sithara Entertainments and backed by Netflix.

Originally meant for theaters, the story was reworked into a series to better fit its long-form style.

The script is already done, and the official announcement is expected soon.