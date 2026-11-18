Siddiqui headlines 'Dr. Hassan' adaptation of 'House MD' Dec 11
House MD fans, get ready: an Indian version called Dr. Hassan is dropping on JioHotstar this December 11!
Nawazuddin Siddiqui steps into the lead role, with Dia Mirza joining him, and Rohan Sippy directing.
The show promises all the medical drama you love, but with a fresh Indian vibe and cultural twists.
Banijay Asia produces 'Dr. Hassan'
The cast also includes Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam, and Smaran Sanu.
Adapted and scripted by Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, with dialogues by Virat Basoya, Dr. Hassan is produced by Banijay Asia.
The goal? To capture the magic of the original House MD while making it feel right at home for Indian viewers.