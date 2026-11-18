The cast also includes Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam, and Smaran Sanu.

Adapted and scripted by Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, with dialogues by Virat Basoya, Dr. Hassan is produced by Banijay Asia.

The goal? To capture the magic of the original House MD while making it feel right at home for Indian viewers.