Siddiqui isolated in Lonavala to nail 'Raman Raghav 2.0' role

Siddiqui wrestled with Raman's honesty

Siddiqui memorized all his lines but kept searching for ways to make Raman stand out.

He shared, "I kept asking myself, 'How can I make it different?'"

The toughest part? Accepting Raman's honesty about who he was.

It took him three days to convince himself he could pull it off, an effort that helped turn the film into a landmark of Hindi cinema.