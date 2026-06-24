Siddiqui isolated in Lonavala to nail 'Raman Raghav 2.0' role
Entertainment
Back in 2016, Raman Raghav 2.0 dropped and eventually became a cult favorite, thanks to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's chilling performance as serial killer Raman.
To really nail the role, Siddiqui went off the grid in a shady hotel in Lonavala, isolating himself to dive deep into the character's unsettling mindset.
Siddiqui wrestled with Raman's honesty
Siddiqui memorized all his lines but kept searching for ways to make Raman stand out.
He shared, "I kept asking myself, 'How can I make it different?'"
The toughest part? Accepting Raman's honesty about who he was.
It took him three days to convince himself he could pull it off, an effort that helped turn the film into a landmark of Hindi cinema.