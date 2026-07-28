Siddiqui returns to theater with 'Naqaab' and daughter Shora's debut
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making a comeback to theater after 30 years with the play Naqaab, which kicks off in Chicago and will tour nine US cities.
The show is extra special for him: it's also his 15-year-old daughter Shora's acting debut, where she takes on the tough role of playing a 26-year-old.
Siddiqui cites theater for creative fulfillment
Siddiqui chose theater for Shora's debut because he feels it teaches lessons workshops can't: "I wanted to experiment and theater helped me do that," he shared.
He also admitted that films started feeling creatively limiting, while stage roles let him explore more deeply, like playing multiple characters in Naqaab.
For Siddiqui, returning to theater is all about finding creative fulfillment and passing on that experience to his daughter.