Siddiqui says Bollywood copies trends, lacks originality and risk taking

'Main Actor Nahin Hoon' showcases Siddiqui

Even with all these challenges, Siddiqui stays optimistic. He believes strong films will bring Bollywood back on track.

The film, Main Actor Nahin Hoon (out May 8), is all about acting for passion, not just profit.

"This film is not for financial benefit; it's for the benefit of the actor in me." he shared, hoping fans will appreciate seeing him in a different light.