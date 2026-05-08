Siddiqui says Bollywood copies trends, lacks originality and risk taking
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui isn't impressed with where Bollywood is headed right now.
He feels the industry is stuck on flashy visuals and copying trends, saying, "There is no originality in the industry. One thing becomes successful, then everyone starts making the same thing."
He also pointed out that fewer films mean fewer risks, and actors are feeling the pinch.
'Main Actor Nahin Hoon' showcases Siddiqui
Even with all these challenges, Siddiqui stays optimistic. He believes strong films will bring Bollywood back on track.
The film, Main Actor Nahin Hoon (out May 8), is all about acting for passion, not just profit.
"This film is not for financial benefit; it's for the benefit of the actor in me." he shared, hoping fans will appreciate seeing him in a different light.