Sidharth Bhardwaj to join 'The 50,' promises 'fearless' gameplay

Game strategy

Bhardwaj's approach to 'The 50'

Bhardwaj has revealed his strategy for The 50, saying, "I understand the game, people, pressure, and timing. Every reality format demands a different approach, and The 50 House is no exception." "I'm stepping in with clarity, experience, and the hunger to compete. My focus is on staying sharp, trusting my instincts, and playing a game that's fearless but smart." Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, Divyaa Agarwal, Rajat Dalal, and Neelam Giri, among others, will also be seen on the show.