Sidharth Bhardwaj to join 'The 50,' promises 'fearless' gameplay
Reality television star Sidharth Bhardwaj is all set to join the upcoming high-stakes reality show, The 50. A first-of-its-kind Indian adaptation of the globally popular Banijay format, The 50 features a unique mix of personalities who must rely on strategy, adaptability, and mental resilience to survive in the game. The 50 will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30pm from February 1.
Bhardwaj's approach to 'The 50'
Bhardwaj has revealed his strategy for The 50, saying, "I understand the game, people, pressure, and timing. Every reality format demands a different approach, and The 50 House is no exception." "I'm stepping in with clarity, experience, and the hunger to compete. My focus is on staying sharp, trusting my instincts, and playing a game that's fearless but smart." Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, Divyaa Agarwal, Rajat Dalal, and Neelam Giri, among others, will also be seen on the show.
Bhardwaj's career and personal life
Bhardwaj is known for his strong screen presence and a deep understanding of competitive reality formats. He was the winner of MTV Splitsvilla 2 and emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 5. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. He is the brother-in-law of cricketer Deepak Chahar.