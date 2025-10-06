LOADING...

Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' OTT release date is out

Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's new romantic drama, Param Sundari, hits Amazon Prime Video on October 24, 2025—just in time for the festive season.
The movie first arrived in theaters on August 29 and is directed by Tushar Jalota, with production by Maddock Films.

OTT platform, rental details, and plotline

Can't wait? You can rent Param Sundari early on Prime Video starting October 10 before it's free to stream later in the month.
The story follows Param, a wealthy Delhi guy who tries an AI dating app and ends up meeting Sundari, a homestay owner in Kerala—sparking a cross-cultural romance that shakes up family expectations.

Supporting cast and setting of the story

Alongside Sidharth and Janhvi, you'll spot Sanjay Kapoor, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Renji Panicker, and Inayat Verma.
Expect modern love vibes set against Kerala's beautiful scenery.