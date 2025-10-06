Next Article
Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' OTT release date is out
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's new romantic drama, Param Sundari, hits Amazon Prime Video on October 24, 2025—just in time for the festive season.
The movie first arrived in theaters on August 29 and is directed by Tushar Jalota, with production by Maddock Films.
OTT platform, rental details, and plotline
Can't wait? You can rent Param Sundari early on Prime Video starting October 10 before it's free to stream later in the month.
The story follows Param, a wealthy Delhi guy who tries an AI dating app and ends up meeting Sundari, a homestay owner in Kerala—sparking a cross-cultural romance that shakes up family expectations.