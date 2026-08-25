'The Vvaan' teaser out: Sidharth Malhotra leads interesting folklore action-adventure

The teaser for The Vvaan gives a glimpse into the world of Malhotra's character, who must confront an unknown enemy. His unique connection to the forest calls him to uncover secrets about himself and its supernatural essence.

The film also stars Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, and Anup Soni. The teaser keeps the audience guessing about all other characters except Malhotra's, though.