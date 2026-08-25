'The Vvaan' teaser out: Sidharth Malhotra leads interesting folklore action-adventure
What's the story
The official teaser for the upcoming fantasy film The Vvaan has been released. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the movie delves into folklore and offers a unique blend of action and adventure. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. It will hit theaters on September 25.
Teaser insights
Malhotra's character confronts unknown enemy
The teaser for The Vvaan gives a glimpse into the world of Malhotra's character, who must confront an unknown enemy. His unique connection to the forest calls him to uncover secrets about himself and its supernatural essence.
The film also stars Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, and Anup Soni. The teaser keeps the audience guessing about all other characters except Malhotra's, though.
Cultural elements
Teaser establishes ancient force guarding jungle
The Vvaan teaser introduces a dark, mystical world filled with supernatural mystery and Indian folklore.
Set in a dense forest with fog, glowing red eyes, and ominous warnings, it establishes an ancient force guarding the jungle.
Malhotra's character is drawn into this dangerous world where he battles mysterious forces using a trishul (trident) in ritualistic settings.
Bhatia's dialogue hints at his deep connection to the forest and references a female protector goddess who rides on a tiger.
OTT release
OTT release on Amazon Prime Video
After its theatrical release, The Vvaan will reportedly have a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. However, the makers have not yet announced the OTT release date.
The movie is written by Arunabh Kumar and produced by Ektaa, Kumar, Kapoor, and Niraj Kothari.