'One of your bests': Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara's 'Toxic'

Malhotra wrote, "The effort, the grind, the passion...it's all going to show on the big screen."

"Going to be one of your bests Ki!!"

The actor also shared his eagerness to witness the film, saying, "Can't wait to see the magic" created by Mohandas and the entire team.

He concluded his message by extending best wishes to everyone involved in the project and expressed anticipation for its release on August 26.