'One of your bests': Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara's 'Toxic'
What's the story
Sidharth Malhotra has penned a note for his wife, actor Kiara Advani, as she prepares for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The actor recently shared the film's trailer on his Instagram Stories, praising Advani and the entire team's hard work. He expressed excitement about director Geetu Mohandas's vision and also highlighted Advani's performance.
Actor's message
Malhotra believes this will be one of Advani's best performances
Malhotra wrote, "The effort, the grind, the passion...it's all going to show on the big screen."
"Going to be one of your bests Ki!!"
The actor also shared his eagerness to witness the film, saying, "Can't wait to see the magic" created by Mohandas and the entire team.
He concluded his message by extending best wishes to everyone involved in the project and expressed anticipation for its release on August 26.
Trailer highlights
Meanwhile, trailer of 'Toxic' is out now
The Toxic trailer delves deeper into Mohandas's dark, stylized world.
The 4-minute-38-second clip opens with a shocking scene where actor Yash's character seemingly shoots a young boy who appears to be his son.
Advani plays Nadia, showcasing a darker side of her performance. Her chemistry with Yash is a major highlight of the gangster drama.
The film also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles.