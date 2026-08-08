'Toxic' trailer: Yash leads action-packed gangster saga
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was finally released on Saturday, August 8. Starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film will hit theaters on August 26. The trailer offers a glimpse into the movie's high-octane world and interesting, flawed characters.
Trailer
Get ready for Yash's dual roles
The fast-paced trailer features Yash in an action-packed, blazing avatar and teases his dual roles.
The clip doesn't shy away from gore and macabre violence, hinting that the movie might not be for the faint-hearted.
The stunning visuals further raise intrigue, and Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi seem to have interesting, layered roles.
However, the film's plot has been kept under wraps.
Director's vision
Yash says 'Toxic' is more than a 'gangster film'
In an interview with Variety India, Yash earlier revealed, "On the face of it, it might look like a gangster film with all the commercial things..."
"But it's so nuanced because there is so much of moral ambiguity or raw emotions or dark side of human...which, as an artist or at this point in my life, I would like to explore."
The film also stars Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.
It's produced by KVN Productions.
Production details
Yash returns to the big screen after 4 years
Yash has co-written Toxic with Mohandas.
The movie marks his return to the big screen after four years.
He has also co-produced the action drama under his banner, Monster Mind Creations.
The film's action choreography has been done by JJ Perry, known for John Wick and Fast & Furious.
The film's music is by Ravi Basrur of KGF and Salaar fame.