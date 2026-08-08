'Toxic' trailer: Yash leads action-packed gangster saga

The fast-paced trailer features Yash in an action-packed, blazing avatar and teases his dual roles.

The clip doesn't shy away from gore and macabre violence, hinting that the movie might not be for the faint-hearted.

The stunning visuals further raise intrigue, and Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi seem to have interesting, layered roles.

However, the film's plot has been kept under wraps.