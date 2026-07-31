'Toxic,' 'Eetha,' 'Awarapan 2': Top films releasing in August
What's the story
The Indian film industry has been on a roll this year, with both big-screen spectacles and content-driven films making waves at the box office. As audiences eagerly await upcoming tentpole releases like Ramayana and King, August has a lot in store. The month will see an array of genres, from pan-India and Hollywood biggies to biographical and romance dramas.
Box office highlights
'Toxic,' 'I'm Game,' 'The Paradise'
Yash's Toxic (August 26) is set to be the standout film of August. Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game (August 20) and Nani's The Paradise (August 21, if it sticks to its release date) are also expected to rule the box office with their grand storytelling.
These films are likely to attract huge audiences across languages, thanks to their larger-than-life narratives and visual appeal, not to mention the pull of the lead stars.
Genre diversity
Biopics like 'Prahar,' 'Eetha' will also find audience
August will also witness the release of much-anticipated biographical dramas like Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story (August 7) and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha (August 28), which is based on the life of famous Marathi Lavni dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
While these films have a history of performing well with the masses in India, their success will largely depend on word-of-mouth.
Regional impact
We'll see 'Awarapan 2' v/s 'Batwara 1947'
August will also see the release of major regional films like Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons (August 14), Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC (August 7), and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa (August 20).
Meanwhile, sequels to cult classics Awarapan and Khosla Ka Ghosla have a good chance of resonating with their target audiences.
Awarapan 2 releases on August 14, clashing head-to-head with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.
Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 arrives on August 28.
International influence
Hollywood films are also in the race
Hollywood films like Insidious: Out of the Further (August 21), Anne Hathaway's The End of Oak Street (August 14), and Jason Statham's Mutiny (August 21) are also expected to do well at the Indian box office.
Apart from those mentioned, there are several other releases set to hit the big screen in the next month.
Which films would you be watching?