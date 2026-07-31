'Toxic,' 'Eetha,' 'Awarapan 2': Top films releasing in August 

Yash's Toxic (August 26) is set to be the standout film of August. Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game (August 20) and Nani's The Paradise (August 21, if it sticks to its release date) are also expected to rule the box office with their grand storytelling.

These films are likely to attract huge audiences across languages, thanks to their larger-than-life narratives and visual appeal, not to mention the pull of the lead stars.