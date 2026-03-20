Ektaa Kapoor promises 'Vvan' will be a 'genre-breaker'

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia 's upcoming mythological drama, Vvan: Force of the Forrest, will be available on Prime Video after its theatrical release. The teaser was showcased exclusively to audiences at the streamer's It Starts Here event on Thursday. It is set to hit theaters on May 15, 2026.

Insights 'It's time we bring a state-of-the-art VFX-heavy...' Malhotra and producer Ektaa Kapoor expressed their excitement about Vvan at the event. Bollywood Hungama quoted Malhotra saying, "This is mine and Ektaa's third project together, and she has been the most passionate about Vvan." "I have never had a producer who could narrate me a film from start to finish." Kapoor said, "Indian folklore has been a part of us." "It's time we bring a state-of-the-art VFX-heavy and large-screen experience. Vvan is going to be a whole new genre-breaker."

Actor insights 'It's a masala film which will leave you very emotional...' Bhatia gushed about her collaboration with Malhotra. "Working with Sid was a long, long dream, and I am very happy." She added, "I have grown up on commercial films. Vvan is in the same zone and also has a strong soul." "It also has our Indian folklore at the forefront. It's a masala film which will leave you very emotional at the end." "It was something that I have been missing when I went to the theaters."

Advertisement