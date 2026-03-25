Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Vvan' gets new release date
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia are sharing the screen for the first time in Vvan: Force of the Forest, hitting theaters on August 28, 2026.
The film drops right on Raksha Bandhan, aiming to bring families together at the movies.
Cast and crew of the film
The story follows a practical guy who heads back to his hometown and stirs up old legends by stepping into a forbidden forest, accidentally awakening a deity and some supernatural chaos.
Alongside Sidharth and Tamannaah, you'll spot Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor; backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with The Viral Fever (TVF), Vvan was originally set for May but shifted dates to make the most of the festive crowd.