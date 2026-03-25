Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Vvan' gets new release date

Cast and crew of the film

The story follows a practical guy who heads back to his hometown and stirs up old legends by stepping into a forbidden forest, accidentally awakening a deity and some supernatural chaos.

Alongside Sidharth and Tamannaah, you'll spot Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor; backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with The Viral Fever (TVF), Vvan was originally set for May but shifted dates to make the most of the festive crowd.