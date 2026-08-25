Sidhu Moosewala's hologram concert tour begins in October
What's the story
Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is set to make a posthumous return with a hologram concert tour, Signed To God World Tour. The first show will take place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on October 8, 2026. This tour is being hailed as an international tribute to the late singer, who was known for his Punjabi music.
Concert details
Music video for his song '295' will be dropped, too
The Toronto concert will feature a 3D holographic projection of Moosewala performing to his original vocals.
The production will combine holographic technology with cinematic visuals and stage effects to recreate elements of the singer's stage presence.
The show will also see the unveiling of the music video for his song 295.
Global journey
Moosewala's legacy continues to live on
The tour is expected to travel across international destinations, with the website describing it as a journey from Punjab to Toronto, London, and Los Angeles.
It presents the concerts as an attempt to bring audiences closer to Moosewala's music and stage presence through a technology-led format.
The concert was first announced in July 2025 as a tribute to Moosewala's legacy.
Remembering Moosewala
Moosewala was shot dead in 2022
Moosewala, who had contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa, was shot dead on May 29, 2022.
He was traveling in his car when assailants opened fire on him in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Despite his untimely death, Moosewala's music continues to resonate with fans worldwide.