'Sigma' teaser: Sundeep Kishan kicks off a high-energy action ride
The Sigma teaser just dropped, showing Sundeep Kishan in a gritty, action-heavy role.
Directed by Jason Sanjay—who's making his debut and happens to be superstar Vijay's son—the teaser has Kishan weighing the value of natural resources versus human life, all set to Thaman S's intense soundtrack.
It wraps up with some bold gunfire, setting the tone for what looks like a wild journey.
Behind the scenes and what's next
Sigma brings together a solid crew, with Lyca Productions backing it, Krishnan Vasant on cinematography, and Praveen KL handling editing.
The cast features Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, and Sampath Raj alongside Kishan.
Fun fact: Jason Sanjay pursued film studies in Toronto and London before making his directorial debut with Sigma.
Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for his own big release—Jan Nayagan—hitting theaters January 9, 2026.