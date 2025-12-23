'Sigma' teaser: Sundeep Kishan kicks off a high-energy action ride Entertainment Dec 23, 2025

The Sigma teaser just dropped, showing Sundeep Kishan in a gritty, action-heavy role.

Directed by Jason Sanjay—who's making his debut and happens to be superstar Vijay's son—the teaser has Kishan weighing the value of natural resources versus human life, all set to Thaman S's intense soundtrack.

It wraps up with some bold gunfire, setting the tone for what looks like a wild journey.