Co-produced by teams from Barcelona and Ladakh, The Dragon Letter has been submitted for consideration in the Live Action Short Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

This is Monga's fifth Oscar campaign, showing her passion for unique stories.

She shared in a joint statement, "There is something truly special about the fact that a filmmaker who has had to overcome so much to tell his stories has made a film so full of warmth, empathy, and humanity. We are proud to come on board and support Stanzin and his dream of taking this beautiful story to audiences across the world."