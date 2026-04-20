'Silaa' completes shoot, 1st film shot inside Son Doong Cave

Rane, Khateeb, Mehra tease 'Silaa' release

Rane teased the film's dramatic vibe with a poster last year. Khateeb described working on Silaa as deeply rewarding and said it helped her grow personally.

Mehra, who plays the mysterious Zehraak, has been sharing his excitement online. With buzz building, fans can expect news about the teaser and release date soon.