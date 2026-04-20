'Silaa' completes shoot, 1st film shot inside Son Doong Cave
Entertainment
Silaa, a new romantic-action film directed by Omung Kumar, has finished shooting, and it's making history as the first movie filmed inside Son Doong Cave.
Starring Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, and Karan Veer Mehra, the film promises an intense love story set against some seriously stunning backdrops.
Rane, Khateeb, Mehra tease 'Silaa' release
Rane teased the film's dramatic vibe with a poster last year. Khateeb described working on Silaa as deeply rewarding and said it helped her grow personally.
Mehra, who plays the mysterious Zehraak, has been sharing his excitement online. With buzz building, fans can expect news about the teaser and release date soon.