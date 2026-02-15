Simar Bhatia opens up on 'Ikkis' response, recalls Amitabh's praise
What's the story
Simar Bhatia, who made her acting debut with Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis, has opened up about the response to her performance. In an interview with HT City Showstoppers, she said that the feedback has been "very encouraging." "One moment that truly stayed with me was when Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) shared his thoughts on my performance and spoke about his favorite scene of mine." "He didn't have to do that, and yet he did with such generosity and warmth."
Audition surprise
Bhatia reveals how she landed the role
Bhatia, who is the niece of actor Akshay Kumar, revealed that she hadn't initially auditioned for Ikkis. She said, "I had actually gone in to audition for another film, and during that process, I was asked to audition for Ikkis instead." "After a few rounds of auditions, I received the call, the kind that changes lives, the 'you got the part' call."
Career aspirations
What next for Bhatia?
When asked about her plans after the success of Ikkis, Bhatia said, "Honestly, it's still a little early to say." "A lot of it isn't entirely in my hands yet, but I hope what comes next is work that resonates with a wide audience and something I can once again offer a piece of my heart to." Ikkis also stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Dharmendra in his final film role.