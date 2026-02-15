Simar Bhatia made her debut with 'Ikkis'

Simar Bhatia opens up on 'Ikkis' response, recalls Amitabh's praise

By Isha Sharma 10:23 am Feb 15, 202610:23 am

What's the story

Simar Bhatia, who made her acting debut with Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis, has opened up about the response to her performance. In an interview with HT City Showstoppers, she said that the feedback has been "very encouraging." "One moment that truly stayed with me was when Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) shared his thoughts on my performance and spoke about his favorite scene of mine." "He didn't have to do that, and yet he did with such generosity and warmth."