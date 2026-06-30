Simpson postpones music return after vocal cord surgery, knee dislocation Entertainment Jun 30, 2026

Cody Simpson's plans to return to music are on hold after a tough few months.

The singer recently underwent vocal cord surgery after revealing a hemorrhage in May, then dislocated his knee while filming a music video, managing to finish the shoot anyway.

Both setbacks have delayed his new album and live shows, just as he was gearing up for a fresh start after leaving professional swimming.