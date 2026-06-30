Simpson postpones music return after vocal cord surgery, knee dislocation
Entertainment
Cody Simpson's plans to return to music are on hold after a tough few months.
The singer recently underwent vocal cord surgery after revealing a hemorrhage in May, then dislocated his knee while filming a music video, managing to finish the shoot anyway.
Both setbacks have delayed his new album and live shows, just as he was gearing up for a fresh start after leaving professional swimming.
Simpson posts Instagram vow, prioritizes recovery
Despite the health hurdles, Cody's keeping his spirits up.
On Instagram, he told fans, "You can't hold me down! I'll be back stronger."
After winning two Commonwealth Games medals and releasing tracks like "Baby Blue," he's now focused on recovery before making his big music comeback.