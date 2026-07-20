Sindogi files complaint with Sanjaynagar police over fake account harassment
Kannada actor and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Aishwarya Sindogi has taken a stand against ongoing online abuse.
She says someone she knows has been using fake social media accounts to repeatedly target her with hateful comments.
The Sanjaynagar police have registered her complaint, and an investigation is now under way.
Investigators probing profiles named in complaint
Sindogi had reported threats from this person before, but the harassment just shifted to new fake accounts.
She has asked the authorities to track down whoever is behind it and take action.
Right now, investigators are checking out the profiles mentioned in her complaint to figure out who is running them.
Harassment of actors prompted arrests
Aishwarya's experience is not unique: other actors like Ramya and Vijayalakshmi Darshan have also faced similar harassment lately, leading to arrests after cybercrime probes.
It is a reminder that online abuse is becoming a bigger issue for celebrities, and stronger measures might be needed soon.