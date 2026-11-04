Singer Kapoor announces mutual separation from Hathiramani, cites career demands
Entertainment
Singer Kanika Kapoor has shared that she and her husband Gautam Hathiramani are parting ways after four years of marriage.
She posted the news on social media, making it clear there's no outside involvement involved, just a mutual decision.
The couple married in London back in 2022, but juggling her music career and his work in Lagos proved tough.
Kapoor seeks privacy, focuses on music
Kapoor emphasized she sincerely asks for kindness and respect for their privacy as they move forward, highlighting how their busy lives made things challenging.
Going forward, she plans to focus on her music and spend time with her three kids from a previous marriage while keeping things friendly with Hathiramani.
She's also asked for privacy as they both move into this new chapter.