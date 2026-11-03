Singer Malik defends Kannada 'Mangala Sangama' after Sufi qawwali criticism
Entertainment
Armaan Malik is standing by the Kannada version, Mangala Sangama, from the upcoming Ramayana movie after some listeners criticized its Sufi qawwali style, saying it didn't fit a Hindu epic.
Malik explained that the track was meant to express devotion and love, adding, "How a listener interprets the music is always going to be subjective and that's the nature of art."
'Ramayana' tops ₹100Cr pre-sales
Mangal Rang, which highlights Lord Rama and Sita's wedding, has drawn comparisons to AR Rahman's Kun Faya Kun.
The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. For Malik, singing for this project is a personal milestone.
Ramayana releases worldwide on November 5, 2026, and it's already making waves with over ₹100 crore in pre-sales.