Singer Mehndi adds Mahindra XUV 9E Coupe SUV to collection
Entertainment
Daler Mehndi, the iconic Punjabi singer, just added Mahindra's XEV 9e electric coupe SUV to his collection.
This eco-friendly ride is part of the Born Electric series, blending green tech with luxury.
Prices start at ₹21.90 lakh and go up to ₹31.25 lakh.
XEV 9e offers 2 battery choices
The XEV 9e offers two battery choices: one can go up to 500km on a single charge and fast charges in about 20 minutes.
Inside, there's a triple-screen dashboard powered by Mahindra's AdrenoX platform.
The SUV stands out with its aerodynamic coupe design and bold color options like Tango Red and Nebula Blue, making it a stylish pick for anyone who cares about both looks and sustainability.