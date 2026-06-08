Singer Mehndi adds Mahindra XUV 9E Coupe SUV to collection

XEV 9e offers 2 battery choices

The XEV 9e offers two battery choices: one can go up to 500km on a single charge and fast charges in about 20 minutes.

Inside, there's a triple-screen dashboard powered by Mahindra's AdrenoX platform.

The SUV stands out with its aerodynamic coupe design and bold color options like Tango Red and Nebula Blue, making it a stylish pick for anyone who cares about both looks and sustainability.