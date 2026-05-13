Singer Nautiyal collects preowned BMW i7 from Big Boy Toyz

BMW i7 544hp from ₹2.05cr

The BMW i7 is all about combining power and comfort: it packs dual motors with 544hp, goes from 0 to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds, and can cover up to 625km on one charge.

Inside, you get features like reclining massage seats, a panoramic glass roof, and even a massive 31.3-inch 8K theater screen with Amazon Fire TV integration.

If you want one new, prices start at ₹2.05 crore in India.