Legendary soul singer Peabo Bryson dies at 75

Peabo Bryson, the soul balladeer known for his iconic duets, has died at 75. He passed away on Tuesday, surrounded by family, just days after suffering a stroke. In a statement to People, his family said, "We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from fans, friends...and colleagues around the world." "While our hearts are broken...we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice."

Musical beginnings Early life and career beginnings He was born as Robert Peapo Bryson in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1951. Bryson started his professional singing career as a teenager. He sang backup for a local group called Al Freeman and the Upsetters before touring with Moses Dillard and the Tex-Town Display on the Chitlin' Circuit. His first album, Peabo, was released by Bang Records in 1976.

Career highlights Rise to fame in the late '70s Bryson's first Top 10 hit on the R&B chart was 1978's Reaching for the Sky. He gained more fame with his duets, including Gimme Some Time with Natalie Cole in 1979 and Make the World Stand Still with Roberta Flack in 1980. Their most successful duet, Tonight I Celebrate My Love, peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100 chart.

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Disney collaborations Iconic Disney songs and Grammy wins Bryson's most iconic songs came from his collaborations with Disney. In 1991, he recorded Beauty and the Beast with Celine Dion, which became a huge hit. The following year, he sang A Whole New World from Aladdin with Regina Belle, making it the first song from an animated movie to top Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Both songs earned him Grammys.

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