Singer Prakriti Kakar, Vinay Anand to host Mumbai reception today
What's the story
Singer Prakriti Kakar, who married entrepreneur Vinay Anand on January 23, will host a wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Fort Barwara near Jaipur, Rajasthan, and later hosted a reception in Delhi on January 25. Now, they are ready to celebrate their union with industry friends in Mumbai.
Outfit details
Kakar to wear red for Mumbai reception
Kakar confirmed the news of the reception and shared details about her outfit. She told Hindustan Times, "Yes, we're having a reception to celebrate our wedding with our friends and family in Mumbai today. It's happening at St. Regis." "Tonight I'm going to be wearing an Indo-western outfit, which is going to be red in color... but for the reception, it just feels right; bright, celebratory, and very 'wifey.'"
Love story
Kakar and Anand's journey from meeting to marriage
Kakar and Anand met through mutual friends and dated for nearly three years before getting engaged last April. The singer had shared pictures from their proposal on Instagram, writing, "All love stories are beautiful, but ours is my favorite." Kakar is known for her tracks such as Katra Katra from Alone, Bheegh Loon from Khamoshiyan, and Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan.