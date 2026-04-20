Singer Sandlas openly discusses alcoholism struggle on Allahbadia podcast Entertainment Apr 20, 2026

Singer-songwriter Jasmine Sandlas, known for Dhurandhar The Revenge, recently shared her story about battling alcoholism on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

She spoke openly about drinking during a difficult period marked by family turmoil and her father's death, but despite all that, she's kept pushing forward in her music career.