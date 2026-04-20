Singer Sandlas openly discusses alcoholism struggle on Allahbadia podcast
Entertainment
Singer-songwriter Jasmine Sandlas, known for Dhurandhar The Revenge, recently shared her story about battling alcoholism on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.
She spoke openly about drinking during a difficult period marked by family turmoil and her father's death, but despite all that, she's kept pushing forward in her music career.
Sandlas reflects on childhood family issues
Jasmine also reflected on how childhood family issues left her searching for acceptance elsewhere.
Even with these challenges, she's built a successful career.