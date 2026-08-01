Singer Thukral files police complaint over AI-edited 'Jugni' music video
Entertainment
Singer Sonu Thukral has filed a police complaint after an AI-edited version of his "Jugni" music video, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, started spreading online.
The original video, released on July 15, 2026, had a wardrobe malfunction scene that was blurred or removed by the creators, but the original unblurred clip was already circulating and continues to circulate, while the AI-altered clip was circulated further.
Thukral denies AI edit on Instagram
Thukral posted on Instagram to clarify that the circulating clip isn't from his official release and said he'll share more details soon.
The viral edit has sparked criticism across social media.
So far, neither Jacqueline Fernandez nor the "Jugni" team has commented on the situation.