Singer Tyler dies at 75 in Portugal hospital, family confirms
Entertainment
Bonnie Tyler, the legendary Welsh singer known for her powerhouse hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart," has died at 75.
She passed away in a hospital in Portugal on July 8 after an undisclosed illness, as confirmed by her family.
They've asked for privacy as they grieve.
Tyler hospitalized, emergency intestinal surgery, coma
Tyler's health took a turn in late April when she was rushed to the hospital; she later needed emergency intestinal surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma in early May. This led to her European tour being postponed.
Beyond her health battles, Tyler leaves behind a five-decade career filled with classics like "It's a Heartache" and "Holding Out for a Hero," plus 18 albums, the latest released five years ago.
She is survived by her husband of over 50 years.