Singer Tyler dies at 75 in Portugal hospital, family confirms

Tyler hospitalized, emergency intestinal surgery, coma

Tyler's health took a turn in late April when she was rushed to the hospital; she later needed emergency intestinal surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma in early May. This led to her European tour being postponed.

Beyond her health battles, Tyler leaves behind a five-decade career filled with classics like "It's a Heartache" and "Holding Out for a Hero," plus 18 albums, the latest released five years ago.

She is survived by her husband of over 50 years.