Singer Tyler in induced coma after cardiac arrest and surgery
Bonnie Tyler, the legendary voice behind "Total Eclipse of the Heart," is in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest on May 8.
The 74-year-old was placed in an induced coma following emergency surgery on an appendix that reportedly ruptured.
She's currently recovering in Algarve, Portugal, and her friend says doctors are staying positive about her outlook.
Tyler fell ill before Jubilee tour
Tyler's health crisis started just as she was gearing up for her Jubilee tour around the 50th anniversary of her debut single.
She first felt unwell at a London concert and later developed severe pain before being hospitalized.
Despite everything, Bonnie recently said, "I'm still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you've got your health, you've got everything."