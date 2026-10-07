Singh adds super-rare ₹5cr Cadillac Escalade in Mehndi's Instagram post
Entertainment
Mika Singh just took his car collection up a notch with a super-rare Cadillac Escalade, worth around ₹5 crore.
Since Cadillac isn't officially in India and imports are limited, spotting one here is pretty uncommon.
The big reveal happened on Instagram, thanks to Gurdeep Mehndi, who posted the delivery images.
Escalade packs 6.2L V8, luxe interior
This SUV packs a punch with its 6.2-liter V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, so it's not just about the looks.
Inside, you get luxe leather seats, a huge curved OLED display, and top-notch driver-assist tech.
Its rarity makes it a standout luxury SUV in India.