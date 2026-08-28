Singh alleges Dhillon and Kolhapure edited CINTAA photos for promotion
Entertainment
Upasana Singh, former general secretary of CINTAA, has called out Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure for allegedly using the association's platform to boost their own image.
She says event photos were edited to focus on them and leave out other committee members.
Dhillon Kolhapure deny CINTAA funds misuse
Singh also claims CINTAA funds were spent on press conferences that mainly promoted Dhillon and Kolhapure, mentioning events where other committee members weren't invited or given a later time slot.
Both Dhillon and Kolhapure have strongly denied these accusations, with Dhillon calling them baseless and false and Kolhapure insisting all funds are handled properly.
This drama follows a wave of recent resignations from the committee over concerns about leadership decisions.