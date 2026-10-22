Singh backs Mehndi, asks Uniyal to show proof or apologize
Entertainment
Mika Singh is standing up for his brother Daler Mehndi after MLA Subodh Uniyal accused Mehndi of performing drunk at the Kunjapuri Fair, despite being offered ₹35 lakh.
Mika has publicly asked Uniyal to either show proof or apologize, even questioning whether the payment was made in cash or check.
Singh threatens to quit, thanks supporters
Mika said he'd quit singing if the claims are true and thanked fans and fellow artists for their support.
The controversy has sparked a bigger conversation about respecting performers in India, with many calling out the unfair treatment of artists facing public accusations.